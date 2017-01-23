Stanley Black & Decker to Buy Craftsman Brand From Sears For $900M

Sears Holdings said it reached a deal to sell its iconic Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker for about $900 million, as the cash-strapped retailer continues to seek ways to whittle down its debt. Sears will continue to offer Craftsman-branded products though a perpetual license from Stanley Black & Decker, which will be royalty-free for the first 15 years after closing.

