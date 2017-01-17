Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Sell"
According to Zacks, "Over the last one month, Stanley Black & Decker's shares underperformed the Zacks categorized Machine Tools & Related Products industry. The company's growth drivers might be shadowed by several headwinds in the market, over the long term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|1 hr
|Interested-at-Lowes
|1
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|12 hr
|Le Jimbo
|14
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Sun
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Jan 11
|BWT
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Lora carnahan
|141
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC