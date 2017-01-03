Stanley Black acquires Craftsman bran...

Stanley Black acquires Craftsman brand from Sears Holdings

Read more: Fibre2Fashion

S&P 500 global diversified company Stanley Black & Decker has acquired the Craftsman brand from Sears Holdings Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Stanley Black will have the rights to develop, manufacture and sell Craftsman branded products in non Sears Holdings retail channels, while Sears Holdings will continue to sell them in its stores.

