South Korea court convicts ex-Reckitt Benckiser unit chief in sterilizer case
A South Korean court convicted on Friday a former head of the local unit of the British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser over the sale of humidifier sterilizers linked to deadly lung injuries, sentencing him to seven years in prison, Yonhap news agency said. The Seoul Central District Court found the former executive, Shin Hyun-woo, guilty of criminal negligence for failing to inspect the safety of the product and allowing its sale, Yonhap reported.
