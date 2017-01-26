Rubin: New owners at Art Van, but the same generosity As a sale looms after 58 years, the furniture chain promises that charity is still part of its fabric Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2kv03Cr Robin Terry of the Motown Museum and Art Van Elslander of Art Van Furniture atAmerica's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Woodward Ave. in Detroit on November 26, 2015. Back there in the corner is the wizard, brought to you by Art Van .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.