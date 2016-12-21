Revlon Welcomes Grammy Winner Gwen St...

Revlon Welcomes Grammy Winner Gwen Stefani as Global Brand Ambassador

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Revlon announced today that Gwen Stefani, singer and international fashion icon, is joining the Revlon family as the newest Global Brand Ambassador. Gwen, a three-time Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, fashion designer and entrepreneur, will be representing the trend-setting beauty brand in global campaigns beginning this year, featuring Revlon's empowering Choose Love message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 30 Tonyajean 138
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) Dec 28 Judy 10
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Dec 3 Well Well 35
News Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Oct '16 nedm 317
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09) Oct '16 Gary 6
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,454 • Total comments across all topics: 277,566,402

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC