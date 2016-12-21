Revlon Welcomes Grammy Winner Gwen Stefani as Global Brand Ambassador
Revlon announced today that Gwen Stefani, singer and international fashion icon, is joining the Revlon family as the newest Global Brand Ambassador. Gwen, a three-time Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, fashion designer and entrepreneur, will be representing the trend-setting beauty brand in global campaigns beginning this year, featuring Revlon's empowering Choose Love message.
