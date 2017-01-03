Recycle Christmas trees Saturday at D...

Recycle Christmas trees Saturday at Depot, Landfill 26th annual

Local residents can drop off their live Christmas trees on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon or at the Candler County Convenience Center/Recycling Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2-6 p.m. Keep Georgia Beautiful, the City of Metter, Metter Tree Board and the Candler County Board of Commissioners are again sponsoring this annual event. As part of a statewide effort to rescue Christmas trees, Keep Georgia Beautiful Program of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs has joined with sponsors such as; The Home Depot, and The Davey Tree Expert Company to sponsor the "Bring One for the Chipper" program.

