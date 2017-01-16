Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 6...

Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 62,017 Shares of Home Depot, Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,642,974 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 62,017 shares during the period.

