Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 62,017 Shares of Home Depot, Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,642,974 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 62,017 shares during the period.
