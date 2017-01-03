Procter & Gamble's Aussie features real user reviews in digital campaign

Procter & Gamble is continuing a well-established trend from the year previous: putting out marketing that caters to online communities, this time building a campaign video out of user reviews of one of its products. Following community-centric campaigns such as last year's Dreft campaign angled towards parents with a proclivity to share their children online, Aussie's End Your Dry Spell campaign is in support of its cult-favorite deep conditioner, 3 Minute Miracle Moist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mobile Marketer.