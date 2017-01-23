Procter & Gamble Brings Mobile Relief to Mississippi Residents...
Procter & Gamble brings mobile relief to Mississippi residents affected by recent tornado with P&G product kits and Tide Loads of Hope Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of the recent tornado in Mississippi. The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry truck has been deployed to support the relief efforts to those in impacted by the tornado in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 18
|Big b
|144
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Jan 11
|BWT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC