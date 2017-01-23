Pottery Barn Announces Product Assort...

Pottery Barn Announces Product Assortment Expansion for Spring 2017

The collection will debut new styles that are designed and engineered to be size-conscious and multi-functional, offering solutions for smaller living spaces. Each piece is constructed with the same high quality artisanal design Pottery Barn is known for to appeal to a range of lifestyles at an accessible price.

