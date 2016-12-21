Police to question Netanyahu over 'gifts': reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the weekly cabinet meeting at the PM's office in Jerusalem, on December 27, 2015 Israeli police were expected to question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday over whether he illegally accepted gifts from wealthy supporters, media reports said, in a probe shaking the country's political scene. The long-running inquiry has looked into whether Israeli and foreign businessmen have offered gifts worth tens of thousands of dollars as well as another unspecified issue, according to the reports.

