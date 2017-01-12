Penn Square Mall Expansion Clears Major Hurdle
The plan to expand Penn Square Mall in the far NW corner of the property has cleared a big hurdle. Simon Malls hasn't said what business is expected to move into the space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
