Patio chairs sold at Home Depot recalled
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the base of the chairs can break during normal use, posing a fall hazard to the user. The recall involves Hampton Bay Anselmo, Calabria, and Dana Point chairs as well as Martha Stewart Living branded Cardona, Grand Bank and Wellington swivel patio chairs.
