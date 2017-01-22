Palladium Partners LLC Has $24,662,000 Position in The Home Depot Inc.
Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 191,656 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Sat
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 18
|Big b
|144
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Jan 11
|BWT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC