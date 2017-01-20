P&G Profit Tops Estimates on Sales of New, Premium Products
Procter & Gamble Co., the world's largest consumer-products maker, reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that topped analysts' estimates as the company sold more new and premium products. Profit was $1.08 a share, excluding some items, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, Cincinnati-based P&G said in a statement Friday.
