P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates

Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, on Friday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit and raised its fiscal 2017 forecast for organic sales growth. Cincinnati, Ohio-based P&G said its core earnings per share, which excludes restructuring charges and other items, was $1.08, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts expected a profit of $1.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

