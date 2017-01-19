OracleVoice: Sir Richard Branson: Lif...

OracleVoice: Sir Richard Branson: Life, Business Lessons From A Half Century Of Shaking Things Up

Serial entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson offered his unique perspective on business disruption, women in the boardroom, and a range of other topical issues during an on-stage Q&A at the National Retail Federation show in New York on January 16. The colorful Branson, a philanthropist, adventurer, and relentless self-promoter as well as founder of Virgin Group, the holding company for about 400 different businesses, entertained the NRF audience with anecdotes from more than 50 years in the business world. Sir Richard Branson, right, founder of Virgin Group, discusses brand engagement with Kip Tindell, chairman of the National Retail Federation and chairman of The Container Store.

