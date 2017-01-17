New Williams-Sonoma store in Mobile will feature Alabama-made products

When the Williams-Sonoma store opens in Mobile's Legacy Village shopping center on Jan. 27, it will become the San Francisco-based kitchen store's second location in Alabama and the first to offer food items from Southern makers, including several from Alabama. The new store, which specializes in cookware, kitchen accessories and gourmet goods, replaces the Williams-Sonoma store in Eastern Shore Centre in Spanish Fort, which closed on Jan. 16. The design of the 5,457-square-foot store at the foot of the main entrance to Legacy Village will be a new one for Williams-Sonoma, according to a news release.

