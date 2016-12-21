Netanyahu to be questioned in graft p...

Netanyahu to be questioned in graft probe

10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Israeli police were expected to question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday over whether he illegally accepted gifts from wealthy supporters, media reports said, in a probe shaking the country's political scene. The long-running inquiry has looked into whether Israeli and foreign businessmen have offered gifts worth tens of thousands of dollars as well as another unspecified issue, according to the reports.

