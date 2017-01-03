Mexico Gasoline Hikes Seen Curbing Sa...

Mexico Gasoline Hikes Seen Curbing Sales at Walmex, Liverpool

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Retailers may be the most affected by the jump in prices, which risks eroding consumer sentiment and purchasing power amid a weakening peso that has already fueled concern about inflation, traders say. Supermarket operators Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB and Organizacion Soriana SAB may also take a hit as the cost of gasoline takes a bigger portion of consumers' budgets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 30 Tonyajean 138
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) Dec 28 Judy 10
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Dec 3 Well Well 35
News Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Oct '16 nedm 317
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09) Oct '16 Gary 6
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,454 • Total comments across all topics: 277,566,397

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC