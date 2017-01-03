Menards set to begin building in Vern...

Menards set to begin building in Vernon Hills

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The settlement of a lawsuit is paving the way for Menard Inc. to begin construction on a store in Vernon Hills, more than three years after the project was proposed, company officials said. Earthmoving at the high-profile site on Milwaukee Avenue at Gregg's Parkway began in fall 2014, but activity has been idle for much of the time since because nearby residents went to court to stop the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 30 Tonyajean 138
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) Dec 28 Judy 10
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Dec '16 Well Well 35
News Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Oct '16 nedm 317
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09) Oct '16 Gary 6
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,732 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,626

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC