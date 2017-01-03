Menards set to begin building in Vernon Hills
The settlement of a lawsuit is paving the way for Menard Inc. to begin construction on a store in Vernon Hills, more than three years after the project was proposed, company officials said. Earthmoving at the high-profile site on Milwaukee Avenue at Gregg's Parkway began in fall 2014, but activity has been idle for much of the time since because nearby residents went to court to stop the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 30
|Tonyajean
|138
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Judy
|10
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|nedm
|317
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Gary
|6
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC