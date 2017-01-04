Menards accused of misclassifying drivers to deprive them of rights
Privately held Menards, which is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, has 280 stores in 14 states, with 21 in Ohio and four in central Ohio. A federal agency is accusing home-improvement giant Menards of illegally misclassifying thousands of its truck drivers as independent contractors in order to deprive them of workplace rights.
