McKesson Reports Sluggish Sales Growth, Announces Acquisition
Investors in the healthcare space have been nervous for months about the future prospects for the companies involved in drug pricing. Drug distributor McKesson makes a lot of money from its wholesale operations, but the threat of future action in Washington could eat into its profits and cause trouble ahead.
