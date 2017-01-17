McKesson in record US$150 million US settlement over suspicious drug orders
REUTERS: McKesson Corp, one of the largest U.S. distributors of pharmaceutical drugs, will pay a record US$150 million to resolve a U.S. investigation into whether it failed to report suspicious orders of addictive painkillers. Tuesday's deal with the U.S. Justice Department followed an earlier settlement with the company over similar violations in 2008.
