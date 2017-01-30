Lowe's cost-cutting moves hitting home with workers
Recent cost-cutting measures at Mooresville-based Lowe's are part of a larger effort to boost financial results that have consistently lagged larger rival Home Depot, experts say. But the layoffs announced this month are causing angst and uncertainty at the company's headquarters in Mooresville, as well as in stores around the country, current and former workers tell the Observer.
Read more at WBTV.
