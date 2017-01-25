Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA
San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 18
|Big b
|144
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Jan 11
|BWT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC