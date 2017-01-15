Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary A...

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP Ma Boosts...

Read more: Daily Political

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,437 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period.

