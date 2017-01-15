Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP Ma Boosts...
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,437 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|4 hr
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Maw1
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Jan 11
|BWT
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Lora carnahan
|141
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Judy
|10
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|35
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC