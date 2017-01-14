Linde AG (LIN) PT Set at 165.00 by BN...

Linde AG (LIN) PT Set at 165.00 by BNP Paribas

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11) 14 hr Maw1 5
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) 16 hr Mosaic pollutes 24
News Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m... Jan 11 BWT 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Lora carnahan 141
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) Dec 28 Judy 10
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Dec '16 Well Well 35
News Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,157 • Total comments across all topics: 277,922,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC