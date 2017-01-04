Libbey Inc. (LBY) Upgraded to "Hold" by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Libbey is the leading producer of glass tableware in the U.S. and Canada. Libbey is also a major supplier of other tabletop products to the foodservice industry in the U.S. Libbey's products are sold to a broad range of foodservice, retail, industrial and premium customers and are exported to more than 100 countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 30
|Tonyajean
|138
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Judy
|10
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|nedm
|317
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Gary
|6
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC