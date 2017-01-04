Libbey Inc. (LBY) Upgraded to "Hold" by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Libbey is the leading producer of glass tableware in the U.S. and Canada. Libbey is also a major supplier of other tabletop products to the foodservice industry in the U.S. Libbey's products are sold to a broad range of foodservice, retail, industrial and premium customers and are exported to more than 100 countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.