KTEC premieres Innovation Lab
And it was no different Thursday night for the 7-year-old, who participated in the grand opening of the Innovation Lab at Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum's west campus. With safety goggles over her eyes, Josie, who attends the school, lifted a larger hammer with both hands and pounded a nail into one of the pre-carved wooden letters that spells the school's name.
