Home improvement giant in big commitment to wind power

On a wind farm near McAllen, Texas, with windmills that stand taller from tip to base than the Statue of Liberty, Home Depot is harvesting enough electricity to power 100 Home Depot stores. The juice is flowing because of the Atlanta-based retailer's deal with EDP Renewables North America, a deal that marks Home Depot's first major investment in a wind-powered renewable energy project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.