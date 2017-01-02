Has your credit card been stolen?
Morgan Stanley's pre-crisis fraudulent mortgage activity cost the firm $2.6B in federal fines, $550m in New York state fines, and $22.5M in Illiois state fines - and part of the evidence against it is emails from high-ranking bankers telling their subordinates not to talk about the criminal stuff in email, because it could get them [] Betsy DeVos is the self-described neo-Calvinist and wife of the heir to the Amway fortune who's devoted her life to fighting against public education through a system of vouchers that allow for public funding of religious schools; in accord with the trumpian maxim of "a fox for every henhouse," she has been selected to serve [] Wells Fargo didn't merely open 2,000,000 fraudulent accounts and bill its customers for them; it also tricked its customers into signing up for insurance policies, at mass-scale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 30
|Tonyajean
|138
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Judy
|10
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec 3
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|nedm
|317
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Gary
|6
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC