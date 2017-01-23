Hampshire woman 'felt intimidated' by letter declaring her fit to...
A CLERK for cosmetics giant Estee Lauder told an employment tribunal she felt "intimidated" by a letter from the company saying she was fit to return to work after seven years off sick. Kay Sunny, 52, is claiming she was discriminated on the grounds of her disability, as she was diagnosed with epilepsy following a stroke caused by a bleed on the brain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 18
|Big b
|144
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Jan 11
|BWT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC