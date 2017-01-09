Goldman Sachs Blasts Procter & Gamble Stock as Too "Rich" to Own

This, in a nutshell, is what Goldman Sachs had to say about Procter & Gamble stock this morning, downgrading the stock from neutral to sell, and cutting its price target by $9 -- or 10% -- from $86 to just $77. At today's share price of $84 and change, Goldman is therefore predicting that Procter & Gamble will give back most of last year's 11% gains over the course of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.