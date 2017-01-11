FY2017 EPS Estimates for WD-40 Compan...

FY2017 EPS Estimates for WD-40 Company Reduced by B. Riley

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of WD-40 Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. B. Riley analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.67.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m... 15 hr BWT 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) 20 hr Lora carnahan 141
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) Dec 28 Judy 10
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Dec '16 Well Well 35
News Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Oct '16 nedm 317
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,392 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC