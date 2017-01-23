First fully recyclable shampoo bottle...

First fully recyclable shampoo bottle made with beach plastic points to new plastics economy

In a twist on post-consumer recycled plastic, Procter & Gamble puts plastic collected on beaches back to use in its Head & Shoulders shampoo bottles. P&G partners with TerraCycle and Europe's waste management leader to ensure a reliable source of post-consumer recycled plastic-collected from beaches around the world-for bottles of Head & Shoulders shampoo.

