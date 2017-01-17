First CIO on Workplace by Facebook talks collaboration in the enterprise
Ralph Loura says he has been using Workplace by Facebook longer than anyone outside of the company. "I'm told that I was the first CIO, the first company to use what [Facebook] then called Facebook at Work like four years ago," he says of his time as vice president and CIO at The Clorox Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|18 hr
|Big b
|144
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Wed
|shot first whites
|18
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Tue
|Interested-at-Lowes
|1
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Jan 11
|BWT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC