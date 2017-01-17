Fire damages Procter & Gamble warehouse

Fire damages Procter & Gamble warehouse

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Multiple fire companies responded to a blaze early Tuesday morning at a distribution warehouse that handles products from Procter & Gamble's Mehoopany plant. Dozens of crews from Wyoming, Luzerne, Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Bradford counties responded around 1:45 a.m. The blaze was contained to one of six sections of the center and extinguished by 5 a.m. Units responding to the fire included Meshoppen, Triton of Tunkhannock, FWM, Northmoreland, Good Will of Laceyville, Noxen, Factoryville, Nicholson, Lake Winola, Fleetville, Lake Carey, Franklin, Rush, United of Montrose, Springville, Clifford, Wyalusing, Wilmot, Wysox, Towanda, Dalton, Clarks Summit, Avoca and Greenwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette... 9 hr shot first whites 18
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) 9 hr Marti 142
News Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push 23 hr Interested-at-Lowes 1
News BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ... Jan 15 Jackazz 1
News Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11) Jan 14 Anonymous 5
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
News Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m... Jan 11 BWT 1
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,032,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC