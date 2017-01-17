Fire damages Procter & Gamble warehouse
Multiple fire companies responded to a blaze early Tuesday morning at a distribution warehouse that handles products from Procter & Gamble's Mehoopany plant. Dozens of crews from Wyoming, Luzerne, Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Bradford counties responded around 1:45 a.m. The blaze was contained to one of six sections of the center and extinguished by 5 a.m. Units responding to the fire included Meshoppen, Triton of Tunkhannock, FWM, Northmoreland, Good Will of Laceyville, Noxen, Factoryville, Nicholson, Lake Winola, Fleetville, Lake Carey, Franklin, Rush, United of Montrose, Springville, Clifford, Wyalusing, Wilmot, Wysox, Towanda, Dalton, Clarks Summit, Avoca and Greenwood.
