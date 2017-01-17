Feds: McKesson agrees to pay $150M in...

Feds: McKesson agrees to pay $150M in pill shipment case

Federal prosecutors say McKesson Corp. has agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations that the drug wholesaler failed to detect and report pharmacies' suspicious orders of prescription pain pills.

