Estee Lauder and AmorePacific lower China prices by up to 30 per cent

Cosmetics giants Estee Lauder and AmorePacific have lowered prices in China by up to 30 per cent in the wake of the country's new import tax regime. "From January 15, we will bring the prices of 327 lines of our items, under the brands of Laneige, Innisfree, Etude House and Sulwhasoo, down by 3 to 30 per cent," the China division of AmorePacific said in a statement on Wednesday.

