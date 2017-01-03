Enesco, LLC Names Anthony G. Testolin Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Testolin oversees all financial aspects of Enesco's worldwide operations and subsidiaries. Most recently, he held the positions of Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer for the Company.
