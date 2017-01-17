Doug DeVos skippers Quantum Racing to Key West win
Doug DeVos, president of the Amway marketing company, skippered Quantum Racing to a victory Friday on the final day at the Key West Race Week regatta. DeVos is the brother-in-law of Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary.
