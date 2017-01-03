Dick and Betsy DeVos lift the veil on...

Dick and Betsy DeVos lift the veil on their $139M in philanthropy

There's no question Dick and Betsy DeVos garner lots of attention -- and criticism -- for their outsized political donations. But those are pocket change compared to their charitable contributions, which add up to nearly $139 million over their lifetimes.

