Creativity was on full display in Toledo in 2016
In 2016, artists, collectors, gallery owners, historians, and Toledo's public proved the city worthy of a place where great art, new and old, is created, revered, viewed, discussed, and bought and sold - even if at times under a controversial umbrella. A decision by the Toledo Museum of Art to auction off 66 artifacts caused angst on both sides of the fence: Those who agreed with museum officials' assertions that deaccessioning is a natural and responsible process used by privately funded institutions to acquire new pieces and improve collections and those who believed the museum should not allow ancient pieces to be lost to private collectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Tonyajean
|138
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Judy
|10
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec 3
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec 2
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|nedm
|317
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Gary
|6
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC