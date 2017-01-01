Creativity was on full display in Toledo in 2016

In 2016, artists, collectors, gallery owners, historians, and Toledo's public proved the city worthy of a place where great art, new and old, is created, revered, viewed, discussed, and bought and sold - even if at times under a controversial umbrella. A decision by the Toledo Museum of Art to auction off 66 artifacts caused angst on both sides of the fence: Those who agreed with museum officials' assertions that deaccessioning is a natural and responsible process used by privately funded institutions to acquire new pieces and improve collections and those who believed the museum should not allow ancient pieces to be lost to private collectors.

