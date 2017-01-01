Creativity was on full display in Tol...

Creativity was on full display in Toledo in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

In 2016, artists, collectors, gallery owners, historians, and Toledo's public proved the city worthy of a place where great art, new and old, is created, revered, viewed, discussed, and bought and sold - even if at times under a controversial umbrella. A decision by the Toledo Museum of Art to auction off 66 artifacts caused angst on both sides of the fence: Those who agreed with museum officials' assertions that deaccessioning is a natural and responsible process used by privately funded institutions to acquire new pieces and improve collections and those who believed the museum should not allow ancient pieces to be lost to private collectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Fri Tonyajean 138
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) Dec 28 Judy 10
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Dec 3 Well Well 35
News Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets... Dec 2 TomInElPaso 6
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Oct '16 nedm 317
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09) Oct '16 Gary 6
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,234 • Total comments across all topics: 277,512,583

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC