Coal SurprisesCoal's comeback proves ...

Coal SurprisesCoal's comeback proves a winner for Wesfarmers

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Yahoo!

The Perth conglomerate, which owns a string of retailers including core business Coles supermarkets, lifted its first-half earnings forecast for its coal mining business. The company expects the business to bring in $135 million to $140 million in earnings in the first half of 2017, compared to its "broadly breakeven" earnings forecast in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push 1 hr Interested-at-Lowes 1
News Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette... 12 hr Le Jimbo 14
News BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ... Sun Jackazz 1
News Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11) Jan 14 Anonymous 5
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
News Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m... Jan 11 BWT 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Lora carnahan 141
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,489 • Total comments across all topics: 278,003,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC