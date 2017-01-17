Cleaning Streets to Celebrate Martin Luther King
Yesterday morning, some 80 volunteers came to a Martin Luther King Jr. National Service Day event in Fruitvale, organized by the Oakland Office of Public Works, the City of Oakland, and Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo. The volunteers, who assembled near the BART station at 9, collected trash from nearby streets and public spaces, trimmed trees, and gardened the grounds of the Oakland Animal Shelter.
