Cleaning Streets to Celebrate Martin ...

Cleaning Streets to Celebrate Martin Luther King

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

Yesterday morning, some 80 volunteers came to a Martin Luther King Jr. National Service Day event in Fruitvale, organized by the Oakland Office of Public Works, the City of Oakland, and Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo. The volunteers, who assembled near the BART station at 9, collected trash from nearby streets and public spaces, trimmed trees, and gardened the grounds of the Oakland Animal Shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette... 2 hr shot first whites 19
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) 3 hr Marti 142
News Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push 17 hr Interested-at-Lowes 1
News BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ... Sun Jackazz 1
News Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11) Jan 14 Anonymous 5
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
News Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m... Jan 11 BWT 1
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,473 • Total comments across all topics: 278,022,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC