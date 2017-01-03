CHP Explorers to hold information night

The Red Bluff office of the California Highway Patrol will hold an information night starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the office, 2550 Main St. in Red Bluff, next to The Home Depot. Prospective members must be between the ages of 15 and 21, have no felony arrests or convictions, maintain a minimum 2.0 grade point average, have no drug or alcohol use and be in good standing with their school, work and family.

