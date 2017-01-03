Capital Expenditures Could Play Role In Bullish Secular Shift Similar To 1982
We can gain some insight into the economic confidence of business leaders by monitoring shifts in investments in plant, property and equipment. With business leaders anticipating tax cuts, investments in infrastructure, and a more-friendly regulatory environment under the Trump administration, conditions are more favorable for capital expenditures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 30
|Tonyajean
|138
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Judy
|10
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|nedm
|317
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Gary
|6
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC