Bob Weir turns MusicNOW into a jam-band festival for a night If MusicNOW isn't careful, it's going to get a reputation as a jam-band festival. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2isgNw3 Grateful Dead anthems, trippy video-board visuals and lots and lots of pot smoke in the air marked night one of MusicNOW, Bryce Dessner's contemporary music festival, as the Dead's Bob Weir kicked things off Thursday night at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall.

