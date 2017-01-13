Bob Weir turns MusicNOW into a jam-band festival for a night
Bob Weir turns MusicNOW into a jam-band festival for a night If MusicNOW isn't careful, it's going to get a reputation as a jam-band festival. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2isgNw3 Grateful Dead anthems, trippy video-board visuals and lots and lots of pot smoke in the air marked night one of MusicNOW, Bryce Dessner's contemporary music festival, as the Dead's Bob Weir kicked things off Thursday night at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Jan 11
|BWT
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Lora carnahan
|141
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Judy
|10
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|nedm
|317
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC